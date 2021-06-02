‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tuesday marks three years since Mankato mother Wendy Khan disappeared.

Since 2018, the investigation has been open and active, and police say they’re still receiving tips from the public.

“It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t add up,” said Aneisah Khan.

Three years have passed since Aneisah Khan has seen her mom, Wendy. On this third anniversary, she and the community have just as many questions as they did in 2018.

“It’s one of those cases that bothers you as an investigator,” said Chris Baukol, commander of strategic response at Mankato Public Safety.

Detective Commander Chris Baukol says every person in Mankato Public Safety’s detective division has been very involved with Wendy’s case.

He says they’ve received thousands of tips, some as recent as last week, but as time goes on, the leads have slowed down.

“We’ve received some tips this year, and some of those tips are that ‘I didn’t think this was significant, but I’m going to report this now,’ and that’s great. We welcome those with open arms and want to look into them,” Baukol added.

Aneisah has led poster campaigns and a social media movement that has spread across the globe.

The stagnancy in her mother’s case, she says, is overwhelmingly frustrating.

“I don’t know. I can’t wrap my head around the concept that someone can vanish out of thin air without traces of anything,” Aneisah said when asked what she thinks happened to her mother. “Her last phone ping was in Mankato, her car was found with a flat tire behind CVS, it doesn’t make sense.”

Aneisah points to her mother’s boyfriend at the time, who lived with Wendy. He has never been arrested and, as of today, is not a suspect, according to Mankato police.

“She left her car, she has her purse and her phone, her clothes are at home,” Aneisah continued. “He’s gone. He left his car, he left his tools, he left his job. What is there? There’s nothing.”

“I get more and more convinced that it’s going to come from someone out there in the public providing that information versus investigators finding something at this point,” Baukol stated.

Aneisah says she thinks about her mom every day. On this grim anniversary, she thanks the community, and asks them to continue supporting her pursuit for answers.

“Just keep sharing her name. And her face. And talking about it. ... I didn’t think I was going to have to do this at 23 years old. I didn’t think my mom would go missing and miss my 21st birthday, and miss me graduating, and miss all these major milestones in my life. It makes you grow up really fast,” Aneisah explained.

Anyone with possible information about the disappearance of Wendy Khan is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety by calling (507) 387-8780.

