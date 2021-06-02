Maple River construction project proceeds as planned

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Voters approved a $63 million bond to pay for the new school in February.

The new pre-K-12 school in Mapleton is making great strides in the construction process.

A new $63 million, 185,000-square-foot school is being built off Highway 7 just south of Mapleton.

The foundation of the school can be seen from afar, which makes it that much harder of a wait for Maple River Superintendent Dan Anderson.

“This will be state-of-the-art throughout, so we are really excited to get into it,” he said.

Anderson believes it will bring every aspect of Maple River Schools to the next level, especially in the fine arts departments.

“The auditorium is probably the biggest upgrade. Right now, we are in kind of a gym with a stage in it, so the auditorium will be exceptionally great for our fine arts programs.”

The community has already started reaping the benefits of the huge construction project.

“There will be a source of pride for the community. I also think it will spur some residential growth in our community. We have already seen some of that here,” Anderson said.

Especially since the Mapleton location has been around since 1931.

“Well, the building I am standing in front of right now is just one of three in the Maple River Schools. This one is in Mapleton, there is also one in Good Thunder and Minnesota Lake. With the new construction of their school that will get done in the 2022-23 school year. They will all be under one roof for the first time, which could mean everything for the kids’ future.”

