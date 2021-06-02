Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive level 3 sex offender.

The DOC says Robert Thomas Baca failed to report to his agent’s office following release from a California detention center last month.

Baca was previously in the custody of Minnesota authorities until his transfer last October.

Baca is approximately 185 pounds, five-foot-eight with a possibly shaved head and hazel eyes.

Authorities warn that Baca has an extensive criminal history and to not confront him if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 immediately.

