Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive level 3 sex offender.

The DOC says Robert Thomas Baca failed to report to his agent’s office following release from a California detention center last month.

Baca was previously in the custody of Minnesota authorities until his transfer last October.

Baca is approximately 185 pounds, five-foot-eight with a possibly shaved head and hazel eyes.

Authorities warn that Baca has an extensive criminal history and to not confront him if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Latest News

Hy-Vee hosts free virtual events in June focused on quick and easy meal preparation.
Hy-Vee dietitians host free virtual events in June
An explosion in New Ulm leaves one person injured.
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
Hy-Vee hosts free virtual events in June focused on quick and easy meal preparation.
Hy-Vee dietitians host free virtual events in June
An explosion occurred at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye