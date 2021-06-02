One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple emergency crews were on the scene of an explosion at a New Ulm grain elevator Tuesday evening.

At 6:37 p.m., the New Ulm Fire Department and the New Ulm Police Department were dispatched to the Farmer’s Co-op of Hanska’s Burdick Elevator located at 201 N. Water St. in New Ulm, MN for a reported explosion.

The explosion was powerful enough to damage the structure at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator.

One person was injured as a direct result of the blast. The injured person was responsive to first responders and was transported to a local hospital.

One viewer who called into the station said the blast was powerful enough to shake their car.

The incident is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office. Crews were on scene for approximately 4 hours. Damage is being assessed by the organization.

Responding agencies include the New Ulm Fire Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, New Ulm Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Allina Medical Transportation.

The New Ulm Fire Department and the New Ulm Police Department continue to monitor the scene.

The incident in New Ulm is the second reported instance of farm equipment exploding and catching fire on Tuesday. There was also an explosion and fire at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye at approximately 5 a.m.

