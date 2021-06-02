Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire

(Gray News) - Duke Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski plans to retire after the 2021-22 season, according to multiple reports.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was first to report the news, according to sources. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed on Twitter.

An official announcement is expected soon, Goodman reported.

“Coach K,” 74, has led the Blue Devils since the 80-81 season, winning five national championships and going to 12 Final Fours during his legendary run. He has a 1,170-361 (76%) overall record during his 46-year coaching tenure, including his time as head coach at Army.

