Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Residents, community shop local goods at Monarch Market

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato and the community got a chance to browse and buy local goods.

Wednesday, Monarch Healthcare Management hosted its first Monarch Market Wednesday, inviting local vendors to Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center’s parking lot.

Management says it’s a joy for residents to integrate back into the community, after a year of isolation due to the pandemic.

“They are finally able to get out, enjoy some beautiful weather, some beautiful produce...we have some great community vendors here who are showing us their goods and hoping to have a great time with our residents and build some community,” Monarch Healthcare Management Executive Director of Culinary Jeffrey Wuollet said.

Monarch Markets will take place on the first Wednesday of the month through September.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Aneisah Khan, the daughter of Wendy Khan, a Mankato, Minn., resident who was last seen June 1,...
‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared

Latest News

Residents, community shop local goods at Monarch Market
A new, $63 million, 185,000-square-foot school is being built off Highway 7 just south of...
Maple River construction project proceeds as planned
Maple River construction project proceeds as planned
Sen. Tina Smith visits Mankato; talks with farm, energy and school leaders