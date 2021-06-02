Residents, community shop local goods at Monarch Market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato and the community got a chance to browse and buy local goods.

Wednesday, Monarch Healthcare Management hosted its first Monarch Market Wednesday, inviting local vendors to Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center’s parking lot.

Management says it’s a joy for residents to integrate back into the community, after a year of isolation due to the pandemic.

“They are finally able to get out, enjoy some beautiful weather, some beautiful produce...we have some great community vendors here who are showing us their goods and hoping to have a great time with our residents and build some community,” Monarch Healthcare Management Executive Director of Culinary Jeffrey Wuollet said.

Monarch Markets will take place on the first Wednesday of the month through September.

