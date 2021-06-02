Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith visits Mankato; talks with farm, energy and school leaders

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) made the rounds in Mankato Tuesday, highlighting the importance of clean, renewable energy and hearing how expanded federal funding impacts local school district’s food programming.

Smith, along with Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), met with top officials from the Minnesota Soybean Association, as well as local farm and energy leaders to learn about Plasma Blue and how homegrown biodiesel can be a clean energy solution.

“We’re advocating for biofuels for two simple reasons, it’s cleaner and it supports our farmers,” said Frentz.

Plasma Blue, developed by Shaobo Deng at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, uses electricity to create biofuels as opposed to carbon gas.

Ag Management Solutions CEO Tom Slunecka, says Plasma Blue provides operational energy cost savings and carries a smaller carbon footprint.

“Renewable biofuels is so essential for not only growing the rural economy, creating diversified sources of income for Minnesota farmers but also making a contribution to a clean energy future,” said Smith. “And these farmers and inventors in Minnesota are leading the way with this Plasma Blue technology.”

The discussions also focused on the effects of COVID-19 on the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston.

The facility is set for production next year but has seen material costs spike nearly 50% since the pandemic began.

The campus gives developers access to affordable processing for projects like Plasma Blue.

The campus and Soybean Growers Association are calling on Minnesota legislation for COVID-19 related funds for assistance.

At Prairie Winds Middle School, Smith met with officials from Mankato Area Public Schools.

“It was great to welcome Sen. Smith here. She really wanted to come and talk with our Food and Nutrition Services Program on how federal and state dollars were used over this last year and into the summer,” Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson said.

The district received over $8 million from the American Rescue Plan, in which parts were used for food programs throughout the year.

Peterson says funds will provide summer pick-up meals and meals for those in summer school programs.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks from the Governor's Reception room at the State Capitol, to...
Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns
Sen. Tina Smith visits Mankato; talks with farm, energy and school leaders
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production
FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday,...
Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out