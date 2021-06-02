Sen. Tina Smith visits Mankato; talks with farm, energy and school leaders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) made the rounds in Mankato Tuesday, highlighting the importance of clean, renewable energy and hearing how expanded federal funding impacts local school district’s food programming.

Smith, along with Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), met with top officials from the Minnesota Soybean Association, as well as local farm and energy leaders to learn about Plasma Blue and how homegrown biodiesel can be a clean energy solution.

“We’re advocating for biofuels for two simple reasons, it’s cleaner and it supports our farmers,” said Frentz.

Plasma Blue, developed by Shaobo Deng at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, uses electricity to create biofuels as opposed to carbon gas.

Ag Management Solutions CEO Tom Slunecka, says Plasma Blue provides operational energy cost savings and carries a smaller carbon footprint.

“Renewable biofuels is so essential for not only growing the rural economy, creating diversified sources of income for Minnesota farmers but also making a contribution to a clean energy future,” said Smith. “And these farmers and inventors in Minnesota are leading the way with this Plasma Blue technology.”

The discussions also focused on the effects of COVID-19 on the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston.

The facility is set for production next year but has seen material costs spike nearly 50% since the pandemic began.

The campus gives developers access to affordable processing for projects like Plasma Blue.

The campus and Soybean Growers Association are calling on Minnesota legislation for COVID-19 related funds for assistance.

At Prairie Winds Middle School, Smith met with officials from Mankato Area Public Schools.

“It was great to welcome Sen. Smith here. She really wanted to come and talk with our Food and Nutrition Services Program on how federal and state dollars were used over this last year and into the summer,” Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson said.

The district received over $8 million from the American Rescue Plan, in which parts were used for food programs throughout the year.

Peterson says funds will provide summer pick-up meals and meals for those in summer school programs.

