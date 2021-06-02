Your Photos
Twin Cities end COVID-19 mask requirements

FILE — Both Minneapolis and St. Paul are ending the coronavirus mask requirements as...
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Both Minneapolis and St. Paul are ending the coronavirus mask requirements as vaccination rates are on the rise.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed the indoor mask mandate last spring, two months before Gov. Tim Walz issued a similar statewide mask order.

Frey said the mandate was lifted because more than 78% of city residents age 15 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

St. Paul officially ends its mandate Wednesday. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says a maskless Minneapolis limits the logic of keeping a mandate in place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

