AG: Woman misused funds raised in Philando Castile’s name

FILE — Minnesota’s attorney general says a St. Paul professor who led a campaign to pay off...
FILE — Minnesota’s attorney general says a St. Paul professor who led a campaign to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile’s name spent less than half of the $200,000 she raised on the intended purpose.(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general says a St. Paul professor who led a campaign to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile’s name spent less than half of the $200,000 she raised on the intended purpose.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office filed a civil enforcement action against Pamela Fergus on Thursday.

The professor at Metropolitan State University created the online crowdfunding effort a year after Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a St. Anthony officer in 2016.

Castile was known to pay out of pocket for children whose families could not afford to buy their own lunches.

