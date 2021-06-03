Avoid summer ‘brain drain’ with educational activities for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been a difficult year for students and children with distance learning and the cancellation of many social activities.

That’s why some parents want their kids to enjoy not only a summer of fun but of learning.

Organizations like the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota offer an array of summer educational opportunities.

“We know that being outside and playing and having child-like activities is so important for that resiliency, problem-solving and creativity. And so important for families to do that as one unit,” CMSM Executive Director of Operations Deb Johnson said.

The museum hosts a variety of outdoor learning options.

“Children can make forts, play in the sand, experience S.T.E.M in the water play activity...really hands-on activities,” said Johnson.

“Some programming we have in June is making a salve and learning about bug bites, sun safety and meet a dairy cow,”.

As well as many indoor learning experiences, such as engineering labs and more.

Coming soon are new exhibits like a pollinator garden and butterfly house.

In addition, programs like Rec on the Go offer free exercise and S.T.E.A.M activities at Eagle Lake and Mankato parks.

Families can also check in with their local libraries for activities and reading challenges.

Blue Earth County Library hosts outdoor activities at Sibley Park in Mankato while North Mankato Taylor Library hosts story time at Spring Lake Park Pool as well as picnics in the parks throughout the summer.

For more information on library events, visit:

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.