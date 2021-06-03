Brooklyn Park man dies in car accident in McLeod County
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMTER TWP, Minn. (KEYC) - A Brooklyn Park man dies following a two-vehicle collision in McLeod County.
The accident occurred at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday evening.
35-year-old Smith Larry Silavong of Brooklyn Park was traveling westbound on Highway 212. 56-year-old Kirsten Marie Dean of Brownton was traveling eastbound on Highway 212. The vehicles collided head-on.
Silavong died following the collision.
Dean received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to HCMC.
Both drivers had their seatbelts on, and no alcohol was involved.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.