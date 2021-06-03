Your Photos
Brooklyn Park man dies in car accident in McLeod County

A Brooklyn Park man dies following a two-vehicle collision in McCleod County.
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMTER TWP, Minn. (KEYC) - A Brooklyn Park man dies following a two-vehicle collision in McLeod County.

The accident occurred at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday evening.

35-year-old Smith Larry Silavong of Brooklyn Park was traveling westbound on Highway 212. 56-year-old Kirsten Marie Dean of Brownton was traveling eastbound on Highway 212. The vehicles collided head-on.

Silavong died following the collision.

Dean received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to HCMC.

Both drivers had their seatbelts on, and no alcohol was involved.

