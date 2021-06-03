Your Photos
Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

City workers in Minneapolis on Thursday morning cleared out the intersection where George Floyd...
City workers in Minneapolis on Thursday morning cleared out the intersection where George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS. (AP) - City workers in Minneapolis on Thursday morning cleared out the intersection where George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The move came after the community had used it for a year as a space to memorialize Floyd and protest against police brutality.

While many members of the community agreed that the space that has become known as George Floyd Square needed to open up again, some have expressed resentment against the city for the manner in which it was done.

One woman who preferred to be called only by the name Mona described the effort as disrespectful and underhanded, citing the 4:00 a.m. start time as an issue.

“Yeah. No one knew. I want to say that there were several times over the last year there were little pamphlets and things sent out to the neighborhood asking if we wanted to do A or B and we didn’t want to do either. None of that was come up with with the actual community. So a lot of people didn’t send them back in or sent them back in with expletives. But this was not, absolutely was not known about at all,” says Mona.

Mona also praised the people gathered at George Floyd Square for their political speech and community.

The Minneapolis police were not involved in the clearing of the intersection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

