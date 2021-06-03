Your Photos
East, West pick up wins in Section 2AAA tournament

Mankato East and Mankato West will play each other this Saturday in New Ulm in the winner's...
Mankato East and Mankato West will play each other this Saturday in New Ulm in the winner's bracket.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West baseball teams hit the field for the beginning of the Section 2AAA tournament Wednesday.

East wins 10-9 over Hutchinson thanks in part to a seven run 7th inning.

Mankato West wins 10-0 over Worthington in five innings.

East and West will collide on Saturday in New Ulm at 11 in the morning to continue tournament play in the winner’s bracket.

