East, West pick up wins in Section 2AAA tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West baseball teams hit the field for the beginning of the Section 2AAA tournament Wednesday.

East wins 10-9 over Hutchinson thanks in part to a seven run 7th inning.

Mankato West wins 10-0 over Worthington in five innings.

East and West will collide on Saturday in New Ulm at 11 in the morning to continue tournament play in the winner’s bracket.

