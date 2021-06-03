Your Photos
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a call about a fire at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye.

Later in the day, authorities were called to another fire in New Ulm at the Farmer’s Co-op of Hanska’s Burdick Elevator that injured one person.

“It is very fortunate that our rural communities pitch in to help each other out, agribusinesses, farmers assist each other when difficulties or challenges are brought forward, so I trust that individuals will be working to make things right, keep things safe and keep animals and nourish people,” said Brad Schloesser, dean of agriculture at South Central College.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

