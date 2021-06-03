Your Photos
Griensewic appointed first female chair of CTS executive committee

Region 9 Development Commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic was appointed first female chair of CTS executive committee.(KEYC News Now)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies (CTS) appoints Region Nine Development Commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic to be the first female Chair of the Executive Committee, effective June 1.

After serving as a member of the Executive Committee for six years and being the Chair for the Governance and Communications subcommittee, Griensewic will serve as the Chair of the Executive Committee for the next two years with the potential for an additional two-year term.

University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies focuses on transportation research and education. The Executive Committee is the main decision-making body for the CTS.

“The opportunity to lead the Executive Committee is a great responsibility, not just personally but also on behalf of Greater Minnesota. The State faces opportunities to strengthen industry clusters that are paving the way globally, close urban-rural divides, and lead the way toward greater resilience and sustainability as we tackle future challenges. Transportation innovation is at the core of these developments and CTS is an integral component of facilitating the infrastructure needed for Minnesota businesses, residents, and global and national trading partners to succeed in the new economic paradigm,” shared Nicole Griensewic, Executive Director, Region Nine Development Commission.

