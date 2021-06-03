Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System announces mobile health clinic

The health provider says the mobile clinic will improve access to healthcare in rural communities across Southern Minnesota.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System announces a new mobile health clinic.

A large commercial vehicle houses the clinic, which includes two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, and pharmacy services.

The health provider says the mobile clinic will improve access to healthcare in rural communities across Southern Minnesota.

Patient visits are set to begin later this summer with specific locations and times to be directly communicated to patients.

Services include:

· Acute illness/infection.

· Immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

· Preventive services and healthcare screenings.

· Medication refills and checks.

· Chronic disease checks.

· Warfarin management.

· Pacemaker checks (virtual).

· Specialty consults and follow-ups (virtual).

· Prenatal visits (virtual).

· Wellness visits.

· Pediatrics.

