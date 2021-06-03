Your Photos
Memorial service held for Aniya Allen

Hundreds gathered to pay respects to one of the youngest victims of gun violence in Minneapolis.
Hundreds gathered to pay respects to one of the youngest victims of gun violence in Minneapolis.(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS. (AP) - Hundreds gathered to pay respects to one of the youngest victims of gun violence in Minneapolis.

A memorial service was held Wednesday for 6-year-old Aniya Allen at Shiloh Temple International Ministries. Speakers urged the community to come together to take a stand against the violence that has also recently taken the lives of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr.

Police say Aniya and her mother had just left a McDonald’s on the night of May 17 when they were caught in the crossfire of two rival gang members. Aniya was shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of her mother’s car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

