Minnesota State Mankato to host esports summer camp

The Minnesota State Mavericks esports headquarters is pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021, on the...
The Minnesota State Mavericks esports headquarters is pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021, on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting an esports camp that will be taking place virtually July 15-16.

The event will highlight different areas of esports gaming.

The first day will focus primarily on wellness in esports, getting teams started in high schools and more. Guest speakers will be present to discuss these topics and the future of esports gaming.

The second day will be more focused on live group coaching with industry experts, as well as a live tournament for players.

“I would definitely encourage parents to join if they are on the fence about having their kids play video games or esports and the student should attend because they are going to learn so much about how to be in esports and how to prepare yourself on how to play at the collegiate level,” said Jacquie Lamm, head coach of the Minnesota State Mavericks esports team.

Visit Minnesota State Mankato’s website for more information and to register.

