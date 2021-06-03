Your Photos
Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Now, the Nextdoor app is making it even easier to find that treasure – for free.

Nextdoor has noticed that about 25% of the items featured on the app are listed as free. The new Free Find feature helps users quickly find those items nearby.

“It’s your trusted neighborhood treasure map to live sustainably, save money, build connections, and of course find items for your everyday needs,” said Rhett Angold, Product Lead at Nextdoor, in a blog post.

Anyone can browse the free items in their neighborhood, even without a Nextdoor account. Users will have to signup or login to see complete details on an item.

Nextdoor is an app designed to plug into neighborhoods you care about for community information.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

