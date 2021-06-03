Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato Farmers’ Market returning

North Mankato’s Farmers Market opens this upcoming Monday.
North Mankato’s Farmers Market opens this upcoming Monday.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s Farmers Market opens this upcoming Monday.

The market will be open from three to six pm, it will be located at South Central College by the greenhouse.

Along with vendors, there will also be some live music, balloon art, planting seeds, and the North Mankato Taylor Library Bookmobile.

The city says the farmers’ market is important for community uplift and also to help local businesses sell their merchandise.

”One thing that we really pride ourselves on is that we are a free market for vendors, which just means that we are very inclusive. It is both acceptable to vendors and residents. So we know that is important to them and to connect them with the residents who want to find fresh, locally grown produce,” says Anna Brown, North Mankato Public Information Officer.

Throughout the market’s season, there will also be themed nights like 4-H, education, community and pollinator night.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender
(Source: KEYC)
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm
Aneisah Khan, the daughter of Wendy Khan, a Mankato, Minn., resident who was last seen June 1,...
‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared

Latest News

Hundreds gathered to pay respects to one of the youngest victims of gun violence in Minneapolis.
Memorial service held for Aniya Allen
City workers in Minneapolis on Thursday morning cleared out the intersection where George Floyd...
Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square
The health provider says the mobile clinic will improve access to healthcare in rural...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces mobile health clinic
A Brooklyn Park man dies following a two-vehicle collision in McLeod County.
Brooklyn Park man dies in car accident in McLeod County