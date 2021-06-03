North Mankato Farmers’ Market returning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s Farmers Market opens this upcoming Monday.

The market will be open from three to six pm, it will be located at South Central College by the greenhouse.

Along with vendors, there will also be some live music, balloon art, planting seeds, and the North Mankato Taylor Library Bookmobile.

The city says the farmers’ market is important for community uplift and also to help local businesses sell their merchandise.

”One thing that we really pride ourselves on is that we are a free market for vendors, which just means that we are very inclusive. It is both acceptable to vendors and residents. So we know that is important to them and to connect them with the residents who want to find fresh, locally grown produce,” says Anna Brown, North Mankato Public Information Officer.

Throughout the market’s season, there will also be themed nights like 4-H, education, community and pollinator night.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.