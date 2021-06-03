Songs on the Lawn returns after a year off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The birds were singing and so were the bands at Songs on the Lawn at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato Thursday.

Crowds gathered to listen to live music from the Jeremy Poland band, spend time together and enjoy food from local restaurants. The event was organized by Greater Mankato Growth, and they could not be happier to get it underway.

“It feels really good, you know,” Greater Mankato Growth CEO Jessica Beyer said. “I think all of us have planned events and replanned, and I think it is nice to have it back in its original location and out here hearing the music and people being out here eating the food, local food I should say, it’s great.”

Songs on the Lawn has been going on for years to bring families together outside in the sun.

Those at the event are happy to see that things are seemingly returning to the way things were before the pandemic.

“It is really a joy to have this again in the downtown area,” Kurt Klinder said. “Especially after the year everybody had last year, so it’s good to see a lot of people out.”

The event provided fun for the whole family as people of all ages showed up to the event to support.

Some people have been coming down for years to the event and are just happy to be returning to the lunch-time tradition.

“It is kind of a summer deal, which is pretty cool,” Trevor Kontak said. “Like I said it is a beautiful day, it is good to see people, I run into friends and neighbors and stuff, so I think it is a good thing.”

This is the first of the Songs on the Lawn events, with others taking place every Thursday in June at 11 a.m. at Civic Center Plaza

“It is really a true community event where we are celebrating our community with local foods, you get a taste of what our community is like and local music,” Beyer said.

