Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A search for a suspect in the slayings of three children and a woman whose bodies were found in a Fort Wayne, Indiana, home has ended with the arrest of a man in Lafayette, more than 100 miles away.

Police say 21-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron was an acquaintance of the victims, whose identities haven’t been released.

Police say Hancz-Barron was arrested at a Lafayette, Indiana, housing complex.

Authorities say the bodies of the victims were found late Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows Cohen Hancz-Barron. Police call him a suspect in the killings of three children and a woman found slain in a Fort Wayne home Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Fort Wayne Police Department via AP)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender
Aneisah Khan, the daughter of Wendy Khan, a Mankato, Minn., resident who was last seen June 1,...
‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared
(Source: KEYC)
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm

Latest News

The health provider says the mobile clinic will improve access to healthcare in rural...
Mayo Clinic Health System announces mobile health clinic
A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of...
Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old
Those gathered for a graduation ceremony in Austin, Texas, had to help provide light for the...
Texas high school celebrates commencement in the dark during power outage
A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of...
Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old