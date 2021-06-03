Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings sign former Titans cornerback Tye Smith

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith plays against the Houston Texans in the first half of an...
Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith plays against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday, adding a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season.

Smith spent the last four years with the Titans. He started seven games, including three in 2020, and recorded his lone career interception in 2017. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round out of Towson in 2015, Smith appeared in four games as a rookie and spent the 2016 season on the practice squad.

The Vikings signed eight-time Pro Bowl pick Patrick Peterson and their former nickel back Mackensie Alexander earlier this spring to help prop up a position that was ravaged last year by injuries and free agent departures. Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney got the most playing time at cornerback in 2020, when both were rookies.

Gladney’s status is uncertain, following an offseason arrest in Texas for alleged domestic assault.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender
(Source: KEYC)
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm
Aneisah Khan, the daughter of Wendy Khan, a Mankato, Minn., resident who was last seen June 1,...
‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared

Latest News

KEYC News Now Sports Director Rob Clark, left, speaks with Mankato United Soccer Club general...
Mankato United prepares for first game in almost two years
The Minnesota State Mavericks esports headquarters is pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021, on the...
Minnesota State Mankato to host esports summer camp
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Worthington
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Worthington
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Hutchinson
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Hutchinson