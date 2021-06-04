Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Clint Black ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs Tour’ coming to Mankato

Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is...
Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is making a stop at Mayo Clinic Event Center in Mankato on December 9, 2021.(KEYC News Now)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is making a stop at Mayo Clinic Event Center in Mankato on December 9, 2021.

Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 AM and available at the Mayo Clinic Event Center ticket office and online at Ticketmaster.

Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available online at MayoClinicEventCenter.com.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johny Roby, center, is pictured next to medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,...
Mayo Clinic helps save Mankato man’s life with 3D printed skull
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
(Source: KEYC)
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm

Latest News

Decorating Donuts at Krusty's for National Donut Day
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
For National Donut Day, Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited a local donut...
Decorating Donuts at Krusty’s for National Donut Day
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a reported abduction attempt.
Montgomery police investigate report of attempted abduction