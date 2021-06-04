Clint Black ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs Tour’ coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is making a stop at Mayo Clinic Event Center in Mankato on December 9, 2021.

Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 AM and available at the Mayo Clinic Event Center ticket office and online at Ticketmaster.

Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available online at MayoClinicEventCenter.com.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.