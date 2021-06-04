Countdown is on for Mankato United SC season opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the evening of Mankato United Soccer Club’s season opener against Fire SC.

The squad makes its greatly anticipated return to Women’s Premier Soccer League action after nearly two years off.

Mankato United has a lot of talent on display this summer, including the late acquisition of Mankato West graduate and current Minnesota forward, McKenna Buisman.

Buisman played in all 23-games for the Gophers her freshman season in 2018.

“We’re super excited to have McKenna [Buisman] on the squad. She was a late get for us, we had an injured player unfortunately have to bow out for the season which opened up a roster spot and McKenna was able to work out some things with her college program, as well as with her internship that she has this summer, that allowed her to play in the majority of our games. And, she’ll be a force up top for us, so it’ll be fun to watch McKenna. You know, I had a chance to coach her in high school and she looks like a different player now. She’s been working hard at the Division I level and definitely has added strength and speed and all of those things,” United general manager Rustin Luedtke said.

The club embarks on it’s second season with the WPSL and has already elevated the in-game experience for fans.

“Definitely upped our game a little bit this year, the pitch is fantastic. Soccer specific , so we don’t have any of the lacrosse and football lines to interfere with the visual effects of the field, for the players either. The stream is going to be fantastic. Bethany does a really nice job of streaming their sports and we’ve worked with them to be able to stream the WPSL games. Also, super excited, our home opener we have a food truck, the 507 food truck will be out in the parking lot, so anyone that wants to come early, can come and have great food before the game. Just really upped the game. It’s going to be a tremendous experience here at this complex and some of the things that we’ve added for this year,” Luedtke said.

