Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johny Roby, center, is pictured next to medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,...
Mayo Clinic helps save Mankato man’s life with 3D printed skull
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
(Source: KEYC)
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm

Latest News

Decorating Donuts at Krusty's for National Donut Day
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
Horrific details into death of child in Texas
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
AP sources: US report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is...
Clint Black ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs Tour’ coming to Mankato