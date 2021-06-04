Your Photos
COVID-19 vaccine booster shot may not be needed

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Research suggests annual booster shots may not be needed to keep COVID away.

Scientists have found clues that the COVID-19 vaccines could offer lasting protections that diminish the need for frequent booster shots.

Booster shots are meant to rev up your immune system after a long period of time after a vaccine of any nature.

Scientists say while we may not need a booster at the moment, they’re still compiling data.

”What they are going to do is they are going to watch. They are going to watch for infections, they are going to watch for infections with people who had the vaccine. If that becomes a bit of an issues then they are going to think maybe we do need a booster. That is going to help determine it and that is going to be something that we figure out over time,” Mankato Clinic family practice physician, John Benson said.

Vaccine manufacturers plan to have some booster candidates ready this fall.

They won’t decide when boosters get used; that’s up to health authorities in each country.

