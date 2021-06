NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The two-seed Mankato East Cougars rolled through day one of the Section 2AAA tournament with wins over Hutchinson 16-4 and Waconia 5-2.

The Cougars advance and will face cross-town rival Mankato West on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Caswell Park.

