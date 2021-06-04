Golfers take a swing at the Sertoma Club fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday the Sertoma Club hosted a golf tournament which helped provide donations to benefit the club which helps support those with hearing loss and communication disorders. Sertoma partners with local agencies that provide services to local residents.

“It means a lot to our club. You know without having it last year, we did not have as many funds available to give to the community,” president of the Sertoma Club Tracy Nickles said. “So by having it this year it just ups our budget even more by being able to have it this year.”

At the event donations were made to two different organizations. One was a $4,000 donation to Camp Sertoma which is a summer camp for all abilities.

Another donation was made to Minnesota State Mankato of $8,000 to help support the Speech and hearing clinics.

“To receive this donation means a lot to us as students because it provides us with a really good hands on clinical experience and that is where I feel like I do the most learning so I feel like I have learned the most through the hands on experience,” graduate student at MNSU Kira Haglin said.

Golfers came out to enjoy the sun while still supporting the club. For some it is more than just a day of golf and donations.

Carol Brady’s dad was a part of the Sertoma club for over 60 years and she carries on a tradition of giving.

“It really just brings it in that people are put on Earth for service and to be of service to others,” Brady said.

