How to avoid poison ivy this summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s hiking season and as people hit the trails, officials warn hikers to stay clear of poison ivy and poison oak.

The first step to staying safe from poisonous plants is knowing how to identify them.

“Poison ivy, and even poison oak, are very easy to identify,” Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka said. “There will be three leaves, one in the center and then two on the side. Both are kind of a shiny plant. They both grow really low to the grown or on vines.”

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to poison ivy should remove and clean their clothes right away and wash the affected area with cold water immediately.

“The thing about poison ivy is that you have to remember that it’s not actually touching the leaves, it’s the sap inside of it, so if the leaf is bruised or the stem is broken,” Kudelka added.

Officials say it could take anywhere from 6 hours to 2 weeks for symptoms arise.

When the rash surfaces, it’s important to not itch the affected area and use over-the-counter calamine lotion while placing a cool compress on the rash.

Another plant to watch out for is stinging nettle.

“It’s got little fine hairs, and you’ll get a rash from that and a lot of people think they got into poison ivy, but it was actually stinging nettle,” said Kudelka.

Officials advise hikers to stay on marked trails and be aware of their surroundings.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website for more information.

