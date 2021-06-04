Keeping your furry friends cool in the summer heat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some tips for keeping your dog cool is looking for a gel at your local pet store to put on your dogs feet if walking on the pavement and making sure they get plenty of water.

Something for your thicker haired dogs is making sure to brush them to keep their fur from clumping up and getting too thick.

“You just have to make sure that you are paying attention to their social cues,” executive director at Benchs Andrew Burk said. “If they start to pant heavy make sure that you bring a water bottle and one of those collapsible water dish for them so they can have a drink of water in the middle of their walk. They have shorter legs than we do so you should make sure to pay attention to their body language.”

An easy sign if your dogs are hot is that if you are too hot your dogs are too hot.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.