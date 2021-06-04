Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Keeping your furry friends cool in the summer heat

The keys to keeping your pets cool in the hot summer
Dog in the sun
Dog in the sun(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some tips for keeping your dog cool is looking for a gel at your local pet store to put on your dogs feet if walking on the pavement and making sure they get plenty of water.

Something for your thicker haired dogs is making sure to brush them to keep their fur from clumping up and getting too thick.

“You just have to make sure that you are paying attention to their social cues,” executive director at Benchs Andrew Burk said. “If they start to pant heavy make sure that you bring a water bottle and one of those collapsible water dish for them so they can have a drink of water in the middle of their walk. They have shorter legs than we do so you should make sure to pay attention to their body language.”

An easy sign if your dogs are hot is that if you are too hot your dogs are too hot.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
Johny Roby, center, is pictured next to medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,...
Mayo Clinic helps save Mankato man’s life with 3D printed skull
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Goose the cat
Pick of the litter: Goose
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
golfer at fundraiser
Golfers take a swing at the Sertoma Club fundraiser
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun