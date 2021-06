NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seed Mankato Loyola Crusaders defeated the two-seed New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds 10-6 at Johnson Field Thursday evening.

The Crusaders advance in the Section 2A Tournament and will next take on fourth-seeded Springfield at 1 p.m. Saturday at ISG Field.

