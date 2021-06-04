Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety stresses fire safety following grease fire

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A small kitchen fire in Mankato last night is prompting Public Safety to remind residents of proper grease fire safety.

While there was no major structural damage in last night’s fire, Public Safety says unattended cooking has been one of the most common causes of house fires in recent years.

Fire officials emphasize that putting water on a grease fire will only fuel the blaze and other measures should be taken to safely get it extinguished.

