Minnesota man arrested in cold case

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (KEYC) - An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl nearly 50 years ago in Naperville.

Naperville Police arrested 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, who was reported missing on July 8, 1972.

Her body was found later the same day in a field near 87th Street and Modaff Road in Naperville. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times.

No suspect was identified in the case until a breakthrough in DNA analysis recently tied Whelpley to the murder, according to police.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.