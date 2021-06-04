Your Photos
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (KEYC) - An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl nearly 50 years ago in Naperville.

Naperville Police arrested 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, who was reported missing on July 8, 1972.

Her body was found later the same day in a field near 87th Street and Modaff Road in Naperville. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times.

No suspect was identified in the case until a breakthrough in DNA analysis recently tied Whelpley to the murder, according to police.

