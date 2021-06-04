Montgomery police investigate report of attempted abduction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a reported abduction attempt.

The incident was reported to authorities at 11:30 a.m. yesterday. A teen and a juvenile told police they were approached by a man driving a white Volkswagen hatchback-type vehicle, possibly a polo model. The victims say the man asked them to get in his vehicle and said he would give them a ride. After being told no numerous times, the suspect allegedly drove off. The suspect is described as an older, bald Caucasian man with a white or gray mustache, wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department by calling 507-364-8000.

