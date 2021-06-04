Pick of the litter: Goose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today’s pick of the litter is an adult cat named Goose. Goose is a loving cat who enjoys being pet and snuggling up to people. He has blue eyes that really pop when you look at him. Goose is looking for a home with people who enjoy spending time with their cat and is in need of some love. Goose is a more mild mannered cat but don’t let that fool you, he will show you love just like all other cats do with purrs and cuddles.

