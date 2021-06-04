Your Photos
Pick of the litter: Goose

This week’s pick of the litter is an adult cat named Goose
Goose the cat
Goose the cat(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today’s pick of the litter is an adult cat named Goose. Goose is a loving cat who enjoys being pet and snuggling up to people. He has blue eyes that really pop when you look at him. Goose is looking for a home with people who enjoy spending time with their cat and is in need of some love. Goose is a more mild mannered cat but don’t let that fool you, he will show you love just like all other cats do with purrs and cuddles.

