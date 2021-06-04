‘Sailor’s Sweet Shop’ opens its doors in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The heat also means it’s the perfect weather for a cold, sweet treat.

That’s exactly what people in Waseca scooped up Friday, at the grand opening of “Sailor’s Sweet Shop”.

The owner of Pippy Lane Boutique, Kristen Fox, expanded her boutique to add the sweet shop, named after her daughter, Sailor.

It features an indoor and outside walk-up window that offers edible cookie dough, ice cream, organic refreshers and more.

“Growing up in Waseca we had an ice cream shop called the ‘Cream Can’ when I was a little kid that everyone loved; we would ride our bikes up town (to it) and I wanted to just bring that back and give everyone in the community, especially that younger generation, the same experience I had as a kid,” said Fox.

In the coming weeks, the shop plans to offer sandwiches and combos.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays.

