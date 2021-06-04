Your Photos
St. James mural commemorates past, present residents

Artist adds finishing touches on mural in St. James(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - A mural commemorating past and present residents of St. James has been completed. Folks can catch the new artwork on the east side of the Eyecare Center of St. James, where artist Yehimi Cambron of Atlanta has depicted prominent figures who’ve left a legacy in St. James.

This is Cambron’s first project outside of Georgia, where her award-winning work is well-known.

The project is commissioned by Laura Murvartian, a St. James resident who immigrated from Mexico with her parents in the late ’80s.

“It shows what is possible and what can happen when a community comes together to welcome people that are different them and to make them feel like home. Home is what St. James represents to so many people, and so we really wanted to send that message as well with the mural,” said Cambron.

A dedication ceremony will take place June 20th.

