Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Walmart announced they will close their U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

This is the second year Walmart has closed its doors for the holiday.

According to a news release from the company, they made the decision as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in the release.

Thanksgiving Day will land on Nov. 25 this year.

The retailer said stores will be open for their normal hours Nov. 24. They said information on the store’s hours for Black Friday on Nov. 26 will be shared later.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johny Roby, center, is pictured next to medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,...
Mayo Clinic helps save Mankato man’s life with 3D printed skull
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question on former President Donald...
White House briefing: Press sec on Facebook's Trump ban
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
An internal memo from the Department of Justice indicates the agency is paying closer attention...
US hits back at growing cybersecurity concerns