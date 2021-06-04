Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System offers free Minnesota State Park passes
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library system offers free Minnesota State Park passes.
Recipients receive a seven-day entry pass to state parks and can call their local library to reserve a pass.
Waseca library also offers adventure packs with camping gear and yard games for check out.
“It’s a great way for people to get out and enjoy the state parks and not have any kind of financial burden,” said Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Director, Stacy Lienemann.
Libraries are taking reservations through December 2022.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.