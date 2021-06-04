WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library system offers free Minnesota State Park passes.

Recipients receive a seven-day entry pass to state parks and can call their local library to reserve a pass.

Waseca library also offers adventure packs with camping gear and yard games for check out.

“It’s a great way for people to get out and enjoy the state parks and not have any kind of financial burden,” said Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Director, Stacy Lienemann.

Libraries are taking reservations through December 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.