West band director receives Teacher of the Year honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Teacher’s Association announces the Teacher of the Year.

This award is given to an educator that displays great leadership and dedication to the craft throughout the year. The association accepts nominations and a committee selects an honoree.

Brady Krusemark is a fifteen-year veteran at Mankato West High School. He is the band director and teaches all grades that are interested in playing a musical instrument. He was nominated anonymously for his ability to connect with his students and build relationships.

With the pandemic, Krusemark says that it has felt like his first year of teaching rather than his fifteenth.

”As a teacher of fifteen years, it feels like I am a first-year teacher again. There’s been a lot of ups and downs this year. Each day feels like a new challenge,” Brady Krusemark, Teacher of the Year Honoree

