Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

West band director receives Teacher of the Year honors

The Mankato Teacher’s Association announces Mankato West band director Brady Krusemark as the...
The Mankato Teacher’s Association announces Mankato West band director Brady Krusemark as the Teacher of the Year honoree.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Teacher’s Association announces the Teacher of the Year.

This award is given to an educator that displays great leadership and dedication to the craft throughout the year. The association accepts nominations and a committee selects an honoree.

Brady Krusemark is a fifteen-year veteran at Mankato West High School. He is the band director and teaches all grades that are interested in playing a musical instrument. He was nominated anonymously for his ability to connect with his students and build relationships.

With the pandemic, Krusemark says that it has felt like his first year of teaching rather than his fifteenth.

”As a teacher of fifteen years, it feels like I am a first-year teacher again. There’s been a lot of ups and downs this year. Each day feels like a new challenge,” Brady Krusemark, Teacher of the Year Honoree

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johny Roby, center, is pictured next to medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,...
Mayo Clinic helps save Mankato man’s life with 3D printed skull
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking the public’s assistance in locating a...
Minnesota authorities seek fugitive sex offender
(Source: KEYC)
Explosions at rural farms lead to fires in Sleepy Eye, New Ulm

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Decorating Donuts at Krusty's for National Donut Day
A small kitchen fire in Mankato last night is prompting Public Safety to remind residents of...
Mankato Public Safety stresses fire safety following grease fire
Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is...
Clint Black ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs Tour’ coming to Mankato