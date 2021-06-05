Hundreds of students graduate from Mankato Area Public Schools
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of students graduated in-person from Mankato Area Public Schools Friday.
A combined 531 seniors graduated from Mankato East and West High Schools.
Mankato Area Public Schools did space out in-person guests.
Each student got up to eight tickets for their families, who sat in groups based on assigned seats.
For the students, it was a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends, families and teachers.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.