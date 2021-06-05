Hundreds of students graduate from Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of students graduated in-person from Mankato Area Public Schools Friday.

A combined 531 seniors graduated from Mankato East and West High Schools.

Mankato Area Public Schools did space out in-person guests.

Each student got up to eight tickets for their families, who sat in groups based on assigned seats.

For the students, it was a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends, families and teachers.

