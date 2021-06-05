New Ulm Public Library hosts month-long sidewalk book sale

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It all started when the New Ulm Public Library noticed they’ve received several book donations from the community. While cleaning out stock, it sparked an idea. Now, bargain hunters are making their way to the library, where a clean-out of excess books has led to a sidewalk book sale.

“We usually have a big annual book sale ran by the friends of the library in November, and so we weren’t able to do that because of the pandemic, and so this year we decided to do a sidewalk book sale.”

The library says they’ve seen many locals stocking up on good reads.

“They can come, browse the books that we have on offer. We do fill in the carts as they empty out, and they can pick up what attracts them.”

The sale welcomes all residents and features a variety of books of all genres.

“We have a full library here, and so the books that are are kind of representative of that.”

The sale is located on the west side of the library near the outdoor book drop.

“The payment right now is pay what you feel is fair. We’re suggesting 25 cents per book, but you can do what makes you comfortable.”

The library says they aren’t taking in donations of any kind due to the overflow.

The sale will run during the library’s hours, weather permitting. It will remain open until June 30th.

