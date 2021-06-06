Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday, dozens of job seekers headed to the Mankato Job Fair...

The event was put on by Radio Mankato and Greater Mankato Growth to help community members and businesses in the area find the perfect match.

But for job seekers, finding jobs have been challenging for some even after graduating college.

One recent college graduate is happy for this event because of some of the challenges that have come with searching for a job online.

“Since graduating it seems that it has been pretty dry,” Harrison Orcutt said. “Me and a lot of people that I graduated with in my engineering department in Duluth have all had trouble finding jobs in our field.”

Lots of companies showed up to the fair today to fill their open positions and have talked with several potential candidates about some of the roles that have been left open.

Over 60 different businesses looked to recruit new staff Saturday.

“We did online interviews with people but it is a lot more personable when you get to see the person and gage their reactions and whatnot,” Costco supervisor Nathan Harris said.

Industries ranged from health care, manufacturing, customer service and more.

“There’s so many businesses that need to hire,” sales manager Radio Mankato Brett Prescher said. “There’s a lot of positions open and the significance of this event really is we are brining everybody in one place at one time.”

