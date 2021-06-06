Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, others hurt in shooting at Florida graduation party

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least five others are injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic
job fair mankato
Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

9-year-old drowns at public pool
For Great Outdoors Month, Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Pinewood...
Horsing around at Pinewood Stables
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
A rat named Magawa retired after years spent sniffing out land mines in Cambodia.
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia
Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez said the suspect took his own life...
Official: Mass shooting suspect took own life