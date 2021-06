NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seed Mankato West baseball team took down four-seed Mankato East 5-4 in the Section 2AAA tournament, on Saturday.

The Scarlets advance to the winner’s bracket final where they’ll take on three-seed Marshall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Johnson Park.

Mankato East will carry on in the consolation bracket.

