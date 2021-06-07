2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Police in Southern California say two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

The California Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony and 23-year-old Lee Wynne were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa.

Authorities say the pair is expected to be charged with murder in the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos. He was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on a California freeway. (Source: Family photos, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

It was unclear Sunday where Anthony and Wynne were being held, and whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

At a memorial service Saturday, Aiden’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, remembered him as a 6-year-old with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.

“He gave us such joy, giving us purpose to our life. I felt so honored to be Aiden’s mommy,” she said at an open-casket memorial service at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda, where Leos was a kindergarten student.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, the shooting happened after another car cut her off. She responded with a hand gesture, the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

