9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will be closed Sunday so officials can conduct a thorough review of the facility’s safety procedures.

The move comes in the wake of the apparent drowning of a 9-year-old North Mankato boy Saturday.

According to the North Mankato Police Department, at approximately 6:19 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call regarding a boy being pulled from the water.

Officers found lifeguards performing CPR on a nine-year-old boy from North Mankato and assisted with resuscitation efforts.

Police say officers and lifeguards continued CPR until paramedics from Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived a few minutes later.

The boy was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

In a statement, City Administrator John Harrenstein said at the time of the incident, there was a full staff of 18 trained lifeguards and six additional staff at the facility.

According to the statement, upon noticing a person underwater, the lifeguard nearest to him jumped into the pool and immediately began performing CPR. A call was placed to 911 and all swimmers were advised to get out of the water.

There were approximately 600 swimmers in the pool at the time of the incident, the statement said. The capacity of the Spring Lake Park Swim facility is 1,200 guests.

The statement said lifeguards and other staff members followed facility protocols and acted immediately.

The boy’s identity is being withheld until relatives are notified. Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

”Staff responded immediately and appropriately to the incident, using their training to render aid to the boy and ensure the safety of other guests,” says Katie Heintz. “However, out of an abundance of caution, we want to complete a review of the incident before reopening the facility.”

Information regarding the reopening of the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will be posted on the City of North Mankato’s website and shared on social media.

