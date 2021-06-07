Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic
job fair mankato
Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris: "The power of hope, the ability that each of our governments has,...
Harris in Guatemala: Help is on the way
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack
Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
Harris in Guatemala: US will continue to secure border
New video appears to show Oregon lawmaker giving instructions protesters allegedly later used...
Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol
The Food and Drug Administration said it granted approval to the drug developed by Biogen for...
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts