Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southern Minnesota hotels see increase in guests

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a tough year for the hotel industry amid the pandemic, many hotels are now seeing a busy, booked summer.

The City Center Hotel in Mankato says they are seeing an influx of people book rooms, many from out of town looking for a weekend getaway but also guests who live in town, wanting a stay-cation.

“We had no business a year ago and now every weekend we are 100% full. People are taking full advantage of the pool, the bars and restaurants downtown and everything Mankato has to offer,” said City Center Hotel General Manager Angela Cara.

The hotel, located walking distance to downtown bars, restaurants, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and near Vetter Stone Amphitheater says as more events take place, including rescheduled concerts, they anticipate being booked every weekend for the rest of the summer.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic
In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
Redwood County shooting victim airlifted
job fair mankato
Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match

Latest News

Southern Minnesota hotels see increase in guests
Lifeguards could be making comeback to Gomsrud Park
Sailor's Sweet Shop, attached to Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
‘Sailor’s Sweet Shop’ opens its doors in Waseca
Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn), left, is greeted by Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), right, to...
Sen. Tina Smith visits Mankato; talks with farm, energy and school leaders