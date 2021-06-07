Southern Minnesota hotels see increase in guests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a tough year for the hotel industry amid the pandemic, many hotels are now seeing a busy, booked summer.

The City Center Hotel in Mankato says they are seeing an influx of people book rooms, many from out of town looking for a weekend getaway but also guests who live in town, wanting a stay-cation.

“We had no business a year ago and now every weekend we are 100% full. People are taking full advantage of the pool, the bars and restaurants downtown and everything Mankato has to offer,” said City Center Hotel General Manager Angela Cara.

The hotel, located walking distance to downtown bars, restaurants, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and near Vetter Stone Amphitheater says as more events take place, including rescheduled concerts, they anticipate being booked every weekend for the rest of the summer.

